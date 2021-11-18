Gangtok, Nov 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in Gangtok on Thursday for allegedly molesting a girl, police said.

The arrest was made by the Sadar police station after a complaint was filed by the girl's family, they said.

The girl was playing with her two friends outside their home on Sunday when the accused arrived in a vehicle and forcefully took them to a nearby forest, as per the complaint.

He took them out of the vehicle in a secluded place and asked them to dance, it said.

When they were dancing, the accused inappropriately touched and molested one of the girls, the complaint alleged.

The girls, all below 10 years, somehow managed to escape and ran towards their home, it said.

The complaint was lodged after the girl who was allegedly molested narrated the incident to her sister a few days later.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

