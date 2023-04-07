Deoria (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A man was arrested here Thursday for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old daughter and throwing the dead body into a river, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the body of Kajal of Hetimpur Mathia village under the Mahuadih police station was found in the Chhoti Gandak river on April 2. She had been missing for a few days, Sharma said.

A post-mortem examination revealed she was pregnant, police said, adding that she was having an affair with a young man of the village and someone informed her father, Naushad, about it.

Investigation revealed that Naushad got upset at the news and murdered Kajal. He then packed the dead body in a sack and threw it in the Chhoti Gandak river, police said.

According to the SP, family members of the accused have told police that before the incident, Naushad had sent all of them away to a religious place.

He later made up the story that his daughter had gone missing and even joined the search efforts, the officer said, adding that he confessed during interrogation.

