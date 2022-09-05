Pilibhit (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in a village under Barkhera police station area, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that based on a complaint lodged by the family of the girl on Sunday, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Silicon City Flooded for 2nd Time In A Week, Boats On Streets After Heavy Rainfall; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Under Fire.

The accused, Sarvesh (25), had allegedly raped the girl after calling her to his house on Saturday. He was arrested on Sunday after questioning by the police, the SP said.

He was presented before a court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody. The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the police officer said.

Also Read | Archana Gautam, Congress Leader and Actress, Alleges Misbehaviour by TTD Employee (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)