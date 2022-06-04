Bareilly (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, police said here.

They said the wife of the accused runs a coaching institute located in the Izzatnagar police station area where the victim is a student.

On June 2, the man took the minor to his house on the pretext of a class there and allegedly raped her, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the man has been booked under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

