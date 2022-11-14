Ballia (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for raping a 17-year-old girl in a village in the Sahatwar area here, police said.

The incident took place on November 8 and the accused had also threatened her of dire consequences, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Gay Partner, Buries Body Inside His House in Muzaffarnagar; Confesses to Murder Four Years Later.

On a complaint from the girl's father, an FIR was registered against the man. He was arrested and sent to jail on Monday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)