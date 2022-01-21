Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly running a "scandalous" online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the Union territory, police said.

The person has been identified as Iftikhar Ahmad Dar, they said.

"Police #arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from #Anantnag for carrying scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. FIR No. 23/2022 at P/S Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

