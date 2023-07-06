New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing a Delhi Police inspector's loaded pistol and wireless set from his car parked near the Saket Court complex in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The arrest of the accused, Sagar, led to the seizure of a sophisticated single-shot country-made pistol along with a live round, the stolen Glock pistol, 10 live rounds, a laptop bag and the wireless set, they said.

The theft occurred around 10.30 am on July 3 when the cop had come to attend a matter at Saket Court and parked his car near the complex. When he returned, he found his laptop bag containing the Glock service pistol and wireless set missing. The accused had got into the car by breaking the rear window glass, the police said.

As part of the probe, the police scanned footage from more than 600 CCTV cameras. Technical surveillance was also used to identify the accused and map his escape route, a senior police officer said.

"Based on a tip-off on Wednesday, the suspect was spotted returning from the Chowk side of Shani Bazar. The suspect tried to flee sensing police presence but was nabbed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

During interrogation, Sagar disclosed that he had thrown the wireless set in a sewage drain at Dakshinpuri in Ambedkar Nagar to distract the police teams. He kept the Glock pistol at his home to sell to criminals, she said.

Based on his disclosure, the stolen pistol, 10 live rounds and laptop bag were recovered from his home while the wireless set was recovered from the drain, she added.

