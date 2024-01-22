India News | Man Arrested from Kerala for Visa Fraud: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad on the basis of fake travel documents, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mujeeb, was arrested from Malappuram in Kerala, they said.

Also Read | Book on Ayodhya, 'Mala', 'Diya': Gifts for Guests Who Attended Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony.

According to the police, they got to know about the mastermind after the IGI Airport police arrested two agents and a passenger travelling on a fake Spanish visa in 2019.

"In 2019, a case was registered in which it was alleged that the passenger, Vishal Khullar hailing from Rajasthan, was given a departure immigration clearance to Madrid (Spain) on the basis of Schengen Visa. Later, during scrutiny of travel documents of the passenger at the boarding gate, the Schengen Visa sticker affixed on his passport was detected as counterfeit by the staff of an airlines," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

Also Read | Manipur: Drugs Worth Rs 11.65 Crore Seized in Bishnupur District, Say Police.

The visa was confirmed to be counterfeit, they said.

"During investigation, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Mujeeb and he was recently arrested from his native place. He was produced before the court in Kerala and he was brought to Delhi on transit remand," the DCP said.

Police said the accused disclosed that he was working on commission basis along with other agents and was receiving Rs 50,000 for each target, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)