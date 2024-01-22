Imphal, January 22: Manipur Police on Monday seized drugs worth around Rs 11.65 crore in the international market from a 28-year-old youth while checking vehicles at Tera Urak in Bishnupur district, police said. Assam: Police Seize Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore in Cachar, Four Arrested

According to police, they found the drugs in a Nagaland-registered SUV coming from Churachandpur that was headed towards Imphal. Drugs Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Arrested for Selling for Supplying Narcotics to Students via Social Media, Delivery Apps

The drugs packed in soap cases were hidden in a secret chamber attached to one of the doors, police said. The arrested person was identified as Md. Sahidur.