Thane, May 5 (PTI) A man accused of killing a roadside cloth vendor in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested in Punjab, an official said on Monday.

Sachin Kumar Sahu, alias Rathod, was taken into custody by a team of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) at Talwandi Sabo in the Bathinda district in the northern state, he said.

Rathod had been on the run since January 3, when he shot dead Mohammad Shams Tabrej Sahabuddin Ansari, alias Sonu, at point-blank range in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

According to a press note issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal, Rathod had a dispute with the victim over setting up stalls on public roads.

Police worked on multiple leads, technical surveillance and human intelligence to track down and arrest Rathod from Punjab, the release said.

