Aizawl, May 1 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested with heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Thursday.

His vehicle was intercepted on the Zokhawthar Road on Wednesday by personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department, and 451 gram of heroin was seized from him, they said.

The accused was identified as Rohlupuia (38), a resident of Tuirial Airfield village in Aizawl district, they said.

His car was seized, and a case was lodged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

