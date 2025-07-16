Shillong, Jul 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for allegedly transporting a stolen motorcycle to the international border, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Barister Kharrymba, was intercepted from Laitlyngkot area following specific intelligence inputs they received of his involvement in criminal activity.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that a Bangladeshi national had hired him to move the motorcycle from 101 Area, Upper Shillong, to a point along the international border.

Kharrymba's arrest comes amid a surge in motorcycle thefts and cross-border smuggling.

In February, East Khasi Hills police busted a bike theft racket and recovered many stolen motorcycles.

In March, three youths from West Khasi Hills were arrested for transporting stolen bikes via Meghalaya into Bangladesh.

The Police warned that stolen bike engines are frequently smuggled to Bangladesh to be repurposed for motorboats.

