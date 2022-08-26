Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Accusing his landlord of harassment, a 50-year-old man tried to immolate himself at the UP BJP office here on Friday, a senior police official said.

Sub-Inspector Arvind Rai said the incident took place around 9.30 pm. Balram Tiwari attempted self-immolation over differences with his landlord, he said.

Tiwari also accused his landlord of harassment, Rai said.

He added that Tiwari has got nearly 50 per cent burn injuries and has been admitted to the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital. Police added that the Thakurganj police station has been informed about the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)