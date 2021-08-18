New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

He was identified as Surjit (47) of Burari in north Delhi, they said, adding that he sustained 30 per cent burns.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

The man was taken to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

Police are yet to record his statement to establish the reason behind the apparent suicide-bid, said a senior officer.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)