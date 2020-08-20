Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly after he entered his neighbour's house in an inebriated condition here on Thursday, police said.

Sanjay was returning home in an inebriated condition but entered the house of his neighbour Mangeram in Antwada village under Khatoli police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Meghalaya Will Close Its Borders For One Week Every Month to Unburden COVID-19 Warriors, Says CM Conrad Sangma.

When Mangeram saw Sanjay inside his house, he got furious and allegedly started hitting the man with an iron road, police said.

Sanjay ran back to his house where he later succumbed to head injuries, they said.

Also Read | Harley Davidson Might Exit Indian Market Due To Poor Sales: Report.

A case of murder has been registered and Mangeram arrested, said Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh.

The body was sent for post-mortem, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)