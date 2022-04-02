Jind (Haryana), Apr 2 (PTI) A mahant of the Baba Shirdi Dera in a village here allegedly beat a servitor to death in a fit of rage, police said on Saturday.

The murder took place on Friday night in Alewa village, and the accused has been identified as Kuldeep, alias Shambhunath, of Titauli village, they said.

The police said a case was registered against the mahant and a few other people based on a complaint filed by deceased Ramphal's (42) brother Dinesh.

According to the complaint, Ramphal of Popda village of Karnal district used to work as a servitor in the dera, and on Friday night, the mahant attacked him with sticks and heavy objects which led to his death.

The police said a devotee spotted Ramphal's body late in the night and informed them.

The local Alewa police station said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

