Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A video showing a father beating his 10-year-old son by hanging him upside down with a rope in Agra has gone viral on social media.

Giving the details of the incident, Agra SP (Rural) Ravi Kumar, said, "A video is going viral on social media showing a father beating his son by hanging him upside down. The incident took place in Maveli village of Jagner area of Agra. The accused is a labourer and he has three children. His wife was not in the house as she has gone to her sister's house for three days after a fight with him."

After taking cognisance of the viral video, police interrogated the labourer, who accepted that he had beaten his child due to some mischief.

Action will be taken against him under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, Agra Superintendent of Police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, he added. (ANI)

