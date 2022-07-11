Jammu, July 10 (PTI) A man was booked for hurting religious sentiments of a community by deliberately circulating a photograph of cow's slaughtering on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

An information was received that a person named Imran Mir of Hasyote village of Thannamandi area has deliberately circulated the photograph of slaughtering on social media, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Denied Alcohol, Three Men Shoot Dead Couple in Jashpur; Accused Absconding.

A case was registered against Mir at Thanamandi Police station and investigation is on, they said, adding police teams are dispatched to nab the culprit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)