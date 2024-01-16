Deoria (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting his daughter here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the family members, the man has also molested his younger daughter, who is a minor, police said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case: DoE Serves Eviction Notice to TMC Leader, Orders to Vacate Government Bungalow Immediately.

In her complaint, the 18-year-old woman alleged that she was molested "several times" by her father, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)