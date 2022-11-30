Gurugram, Nov 30 (PTI) An FIR was filed against a man for allegedly raping a woman after spiking her drink, police said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Dharmveer.

According to the complainant, "On November 11, we met in a club where he offered me a drink, after drinking which I started feeling dizzy. I asked him to drop me home, but he said that I can rest in his friend's hotel located nearby to the club. We went to the hotel and he raped me there."

The victim said later Dharmveer again took her to a club and offered her a cigarette. After smoking, she felt unconscious.

"When I was trying to leave the club a bouncer assaulted me and snatched my phone. On my protest, he threw me out of the club. Then I reached MG Road where I asked two policemen in a PCR van for help. Instead of helping me they abused me," she said.

"I then went back to the club and asked Dharmveer to drop me home. He dropped me outside my place. I was scared and finally filed a complaint after gathering courage," she added.

An FIR has been registered against Dharmveer and others under sections 323 (causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 376 (rape), 379 (theft), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station on Tuesday.

SHO, Sector 29 police station, Pawan Malik said the woman had filed a complaint on November 21, but withdrew it, citing mistakes.

"On Tuesday, she filed a complaint again, following which an FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," he added.

