Rape punishment in 5 sit-ups. A viral video that is making rounds on social media seen that a man from Bihar's Nawada doing sit-ups in front of villagers. Arun Pandit, the man accused of rape of a 6-year-old minor girl, was given 5 sit-ups as punishment by the village Panchayat. The panchayat said he was punished for taking the minor to a deserted place. No case was filed. Bihar Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl in Khagaria, Arrested Within Two Hours.

In Bihar's Nawada Arun Pandit rapes a 6 year old minor. Girl. He is given a Strict punishment of doing 5 Sit-ups by the Panchayat (village court). pic.twitter.com/8uVRpKsxdE — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 24, 2022

