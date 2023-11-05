Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3 lakh by offering him foreign currency in exchange at a cheap rate in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The accused approached the 34-year-old victim, a resident of Dombivli town, and offered him Dirhams at a cheap exchange rate.

Also Read | India Can Eliminate Those Carrying Out Nefarious Acts on This and Other Side of Border, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The victim then gave Rs 3 lakh to the accused on Friday. The accused subsequently gave 'Dirhams' in exchange, but the victim later found many blank paper pieces in the foreign currency note bundle, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The victim filed a complaint on Saturday based on which an FIR was registered against the three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Haze Chokes National Capital as Air Quality in ‘Severe Plus’ Category for sixth Straight Day.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)