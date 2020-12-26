Jalna, Dec 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder was held on Saturday nine years after he jumped parole, Jalna police in Maharashtra said.

Kashiram Lahane, a resident of Ghansawangi tehsil, was convicted for murdering man over a land dispute, and he jumped parole in 2011 after being released from Aurangabad Central Jail, said Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang.

"He kept moving from one place to another evading arrest. However, he was held on Saturday from his home in Dahi Antarwala village," he added.

