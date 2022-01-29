Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) A man was detained in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for carrying a 12-bore gun without valid documents, police said.

The man, Dewan Chand, a resident of Nanzala Sigdi, was taken into custody for questioning, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: IAS Officer Arrested in TET Exams Scam Case.

"A man with a 12-bore gun was seen moving suspiciously towards the nearby forest and failed to produce any valid document of the weapon. The weapon was seized and he was taken into custody for questioning," the spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Chatroo and further investigation was on.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Spiking Her Drink.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)