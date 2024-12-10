Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding luxury car while filming reels of it on the beach road here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Alvin from Vadakara. He was the only child of his parents.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7.30 am on the beach road under the limits of the Vellayil police station.

Alvin, who had recently returned from abroad, was recording promotional reels for a showroom that sells accessories for high-end cars.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

Alvin, who was filming the video, was struck by the speeding car that threw him away, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries by 11.30 am.

A police officer said that two cars--a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz--brought from the showroom were seized.

An investigation is underway to determine which car was involved in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)