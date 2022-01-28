New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A man died after he was allegedly hit by a water tanker in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Friday, police said.

Sarojini Nagar police station received information regarding the accident around 6.15 am, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Medical Officer Found Dead Inside Burnt Car in Nashik; Investigation Underway.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash Bharti, a resident of Pilanji village who worked as a guard with a private security agency in Vasant Vihar. He was hit by a water tanker near the Sarojini Nagar market. The errant driver fled the spot in the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Bharti was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Left Her 9-Month-Old Baby in Other Room Before Ending Life.

The water tanker has been identified with the help of CCTV footage. A police team has been sent to arrest the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)