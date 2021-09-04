New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A man died by suicide in the Samta Enclave area of Delhi on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil (33).

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

According to police, upon reaching the spot, Anil was found hanging from a fan. The crime team was called on the spot. No foul play has been suspected by anyone.

No suicide note was found on the spot, as per the police.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: 43.8% Feel Their Life and Country Are Both in 'Poor Condition', Says ABP-CVOTER-IANS Survey Conducted in Five Poll-Bound States.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, Jaffarpur Kalan.

Investigation into the case has been initiated under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)