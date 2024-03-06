Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died after the autorickshaw he was driving overturned, allegedly because a wild boar jumped across it in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from the Karakkunnu area under the Edavanna police station limits on Tuesday night.

Police said Shaffique's autorickshaw turned turtle when he allegedly swerved to avoid the wild boar that jumped across the road.

An injured Shaffique was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way, police added.

