Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock in Maharashtra's Thane district, fire officials said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am on Monday when Vijay Bodade was walking on a road near a school in Camp Number 4 of Ulhasnagar township, they said.

As he came near an open generator box of a power supply line, he suffered a severe shock and collapsed, a fire official said.

Some people rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vittalwadi police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

