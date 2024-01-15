India News | Man Dresses in Women's Clothes to Give Exam on GF's Behalf

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Angrez Singh wore a Punjabi suit wig, lipstick, bindi and bangles and tried to pass himself off as a woman at an exam held recently to recruit health workers. All for the sake of his girlfriend.

Agency News PTI| Jan 15, 2024 08:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Man Dresses in Women's Clothes to Give Exam on GF's Behalf

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Angrez Singh wore a Punjabi suit wig, lipstick, bindi and bangles and tried to pass himself off as a woman at an exam held recently to recruit health workers. All for the sake of his girlfriend.

Singh was caught in Punjab's Faridkot on January 7 when he tried to appear in the government recruitment exam for 'multi-purpose health workers' in place of Paramjeet.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

He even carried fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards. But his fingerprints did not match the biometric record of the original candidate, according to police.

The invigilators reported the matter to the police, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

The Fazilka resident has been booked for cheating, Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Jasmeet Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
  • Videos
    From Shah Rukh Khan To Rekha, See Celebs Who Graced Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception From Shah Rukh Khan To Rekha, See Celebs Who Graced Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Man Dresses in Women's Clothes to Give Exam on GF's Behalf

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Angrez Singh wore a Punjabi suit wig, lipstick, bindi and bangles and tried to pass himself off as a woman at an exam held recently to recruit health workers. All for the sake of his girlfriend.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 15, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Man Dresses in Women's Clothes to Give Exam on GF's Behalf

    Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Angrez Singh wore a Punjabi suit wig, lipstick, bindi and bangles and tried to pass himself off as a woman at an exam held recently to recruit health workers. All for the sake of his girlfriend.

    Singh was caught in Punjab's Faridkot on January 7 when he tried to appear in the government recruitment exam for 'multi-purpose health workers' in place of Paramjeet.

    Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

    He even carried fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards. But his fingerprints did not match the biometric record of the original candidate, according to police.

    The invigilators reported the matter to the police, they said.

    Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

    The Fazilka resident has been booked for cheating, Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Jasmeet Singh said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    <.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

    The Fazilka resident has been booked for cheating, Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Jasmeet Singh said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Cricket
    500K+ searches
    IRFC share price
    100K+ searches
    Indian Army Day
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    -->
    Google News Telegram Bot