New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them assistance in plumbing and other household chores, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mantej Ansari, a native of Jharkhand's Deoghar, used to attract the attention of customers by posting fake advertisements online.

Also Read | ‘Mango Thief’ Kerala Police Office Who Stole Box of Mangoes Dismissed From Service.

Then he fraudulently asked the customer to download a screen-sharing application on their phone and deducted money from their bank accounts, they said.

In March, a Dwarka resident was cheated by the accused. The victim was in need of a plumber so he browsed the internet in search of help, he saw the advertisement put up by Ansari and contacted him, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Man for Extorting Money From Instagram Account Holders on Pretext of Unblocking Their Accounts.

Ansari asked the complainant to download an application and insisted to pay Rs 10 as a registration fee. Immediately after Rs 8,600 was deducted from his account through Paytm. When the victim protested about this, Ansari said that it was done by mistake, they said.

Meanwhile, the complainant got messages of three transactions amounting to Rs 81,123, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said during the investigation, it was found that on March 12, Ansari made some purchases online using the victim's debit card. He had bought an iPhone from Jio Mart and Rs 8600 was transferred through Paytm.

Notices were served to Flipkart and Jio Mart seeking details of items purchased through these websites by the accused, he said.

Based on technical and manual surveillance, the email id of the accused used for online shopping was obtained through which his registered mobile number was traced and the accused was identified, he said.

Ansari was subsequently arrested following a raid at his house here and two mobile phones along with SIM cards were recovered from him, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)