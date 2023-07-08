New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 34-year-old man and his father, a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, were allegedly thrashed by some people following an argument over a land parcel in the city's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

Four people have been arrested in this connection.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Sets Ablaze Two Vehicles Near Kangla Fort, Reports of Intermittent Firing in Imphal.

The accused and the victim both claim ownership of the plot, the police said.

According to the complainant, Rohit Giri, he was overseeing the construction of a boundary wall around the plot around 2 pm on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Makes Impromptu Visit to Sonipat Village in Haryana, Interacts With Villagers, Rides Tractor (See Pics and Video).

At that time, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno arrived and five people got down from the car. One of them identified himself as Ajay and claimed that the plot belonged to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

As an argument ensued between the pair, more people arrived and started to assault Giri with iron rods and sticks. He managed to escape from his attackers and ran towards the Amrit Vihar bus stand, Kalsi said.

Among the attackers, Giri identified Ram Tyagi, Yogesh, Dalu and Ajay. His father, a sub-inspector in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police, was was also injured in the attack, the senior officer said.

Four people were arrested and two vehicles seized. Teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)