Gonda, Nov 2 (PTI) A special court here sentenced a man and his father to life imprisonment in connection with a case of dowry death.

Special judge Mohammad Niyaz Ahmed Ansari also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicts – Rajesh Verma and his father Satyanarayan Verma – in the order announced on Monday.

Assistant government advocate Ghanshyam Pandey on Tuesday said that the case was lodged against the duo on May 16, 2019 at Etiathok police station on the complaint of Rajesh Verma's brother-in-law Asharfilal.

Asharfilal, a resident of Jugrajpur village, told police that his sister Sushma got married to Rajesh in 2016.

After some days of marriage, Rajesh and Satyanarayan demanded a motorcycle as dowry.

On non-fulfilment of the demand, they used to beat her up frequently, he alleged, adding they killed her on May 16, 2019.

