Barabanki (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A recently engaged couple was killed in a road accident when the motorcycle they were riding came under a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway, police said.

The tragic accident took place near Nera Kabulpur village under Loni Katra police station here, police said.

The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Alok Kumar from Mainpuri and his fiance, 25-year-old Sandhya from Ambedkar Nagar. Sandhya's younger sister, Kajal, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to police, Alok was travelling on a motorcycle from Kanpur to Ambedkar Nagar with his would-be bride Sandhya and her sister Kajal. While attempting to overtake a truck near Nera Kabulpur village, Alok lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and the three came under the truck.

The Expressway's relief and rescue team transported the injured individuals to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre where doctors declared Alok and Sandhya dead upon arrival.

Kajal, who suffered a head injury and a leg fracture, has been referred to Lucknow for further treatment, local police said.

The Loni Katra police are currently investigating the accident and have informed the families of the deceased.

