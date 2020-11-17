Mahoba (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found dead with head injuries in his house here on Tuesday, following which six people were detained, police said.

The incident took place in Samd Nagar locality here, they said.

Moolchandra Kushwaha was found dead in his house this morning, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava said.

The victim had injury marks on his head. On the basis of a complaint lodged by his son, an FIR was registered against six people and all of them were detained, he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

