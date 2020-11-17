New Delhi, November 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while participating in the virtual BRICS leaders' summit, targeted Pakistan in a veiled manner. With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Lenin listening to his remarks, Modi called upon the conglomerate to seek accountability from countries supporting terrorism. India-China Standoff: Timely Troop Deployment Averted Deeper Incursions by Chinese Army in Galwan Nala Area.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organized manner," PM Modi said, while attending the summit on Tuesday that was held via video conferencing.

The Indian PM also appealed the BRICS member nations to introspect and take stock of the developments made through the forum over the past 15 years. The amalgam of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa came into existence in June 2006.

"In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years," Modi said.

Watch Video of PM Modi's Speech at BRICS Summit 2020

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi speaks at BRICS Summit https://t.co/FHU3OXKJJg — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Modi's criticism of Pakistan comes a couple of days after the latter accused India to sponsoring terrorist attacks in areas which are to be included in the Belt and Road project. The country also claimed that it has "evidence" of New Delhi's role in abetting terrorism through Baloch insurgents.

India, in a statement issued on Sunday, dismissed the allegations calling them a work of "imagination". The so-called evidence would be rejected by all multilateral platforms, the Foreign Ministry said. Apart from India, Afghanistan has also rejected the allegations levelled by Pakistan.

