Muzaffarnagar, Jun 29 (PTI) The body of an approximately 45-year-old man has been found in the fields of a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Daudpur village under the Purkazi police station area on Sunday, they added.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, SHO Subhash Gotem said, adding that the identity of the victim was being ascertained.

