Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A man was found dead under mysterious condition at a roadside eatery here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunder, who lived in a rented house and was working as a sanitation worker at a milk dairy, they said.

On Wednesday evening, Sunder had gone out of his house but did not return. His family members, after searching for him, found his body lying under the table of the eatery, police said.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

ACP Modinagar Ritesh Tripathi said when Sunder had left his house, he was drunk and his wife had tried to stop him from going out but he did not listen to her.

Tripathi said Sunder died due to heavy consumption of liquor. After autopsy, the viscera has been preserved which would be sent for testing at the Central forensic science laboratory, he said.

The purity of the liquor Sunder consumed would also be ascertained as the possibility of illicit liquor cannot be ruled out, Tripathi added.

