Palghar, Jan 16 (PTI) A 72-year-old man has been found lying in a pool of blood in his flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the deceased, identified as Jayprakash Phonda who was living alone, was killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

The incident came to light when a domestic help of Phonda visited the flat on Friday morning.

A probe is on to trace killers, the official said, adding that the motive behind the crime is being investigated.

