Baripada, Jan 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl seven years ago.

Also Read | Omicron Cases To Peak in India by February 15, May Spell End of 3rd Wave, Say Health Experts.

POCSO Judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Won’t Tie-Up with SP Even for 100 Seats Now, Says Chandrashekhar Azad.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the victim as compensation.

On December 26, 2015, when the eight-year-old girl was going near a pond in Barsahi block, the man forcibly took her to a dilapidated house and raped her.

Ten witnesses were examined in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)