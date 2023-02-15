Gonda (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl at Tarabganj area here in 2014.

Special Judge, POCSO court, Jitendra Gupta on Tuesday convicted one Holi for raping the 12-year-old girl on December 10, 2014, Special Public Prosecutor Anup Pratap Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for allegedly abducting and raping the girl.

