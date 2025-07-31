Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 30 (PTI) A Mangaluru court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2023 case involving the rape of a minor girl.

The Fast Track Special Court (FTSC-2) also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, identified as Mansoor alias Mohammad Mansoor alias Zabeer, a resident of Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk. He has additionally been sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 under IPC Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on December 23, 2023, at the Mangaluru Women's Police Station, after the 16-year-old survivor alleged that the accused raped and threatened her on May 30, 2023, while also recording the assault on video. Charges were framed under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC.

After evading arrest for eight months, Mansoor was apprehended on July 2, 2024. Investigations were led by inspectors Gururaj and Rajendra B., who gathered supplementary evidence and filed the charge sheet within the prescribed time.

Delivering the verdict on July 30, 2025, Judge Manu K S convicted the accused after hearing arguments from Government Prosecutor Badrinath and Special Public Prosecutor Sahanadevi Boluru.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)