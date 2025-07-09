Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) A local court has convicted and sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping and killing a minor in 2022.

Additional session judge Jasmine Sharma convicted and sentenced one Vinod Kumar Verma in the kidnapping and rape case of a teenager on the pretext of marriage.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

Aside from the 20-year jail term, the man was saddled with Rs 50,000 fine, police said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Tuesday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000," the Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Shares 'Retirement Plan', Pledges To Take Up Vedas, Upanishads and Natural Farming in Later Years (Watch Video).

The prosecution alleged on February 18, 2022, Bilaspur police station received information about the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

On the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping or abducting a woman to compel her marriage or to cause her defilement) of IPC and began its investigation.

The girl was rescued after a few days following which her statement was recorded in court.

She accused Verma of luring her on the pretext of marriage and raping her.

The police subsequently added Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act in the FIR.

Verma, who hails from Jugalpura village in district Sikar in Rajasthan, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

Following its investigation, the police filed a chargesheet aside from placing on court's record all the necessary evidence and witnesses to buttress its claims against the accused. COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)