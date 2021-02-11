Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court on Wednesday here in Maharashtra for sexual assault on his minor daughter.

The man, a Thane resident who worked as a steward with a restaurant in Mumbai, was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The special POCSO court, presided over by district judge Kavita Shirbhate, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

The judge, in her order, noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against him.

According to the prosecution, the sexual assault incident took place on May 21, 2018.

The complainant in the case was the accused's wife.

The court examined the five-year-old victim and her mother during trial.

