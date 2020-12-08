Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013.

Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC section 302 (murder).

Also Read | China Developing Military Camps in Depth Areas Along LAC From Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Principal Judge,sessions court,S B Agarwal sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on him. The fine amount will be paid to the victim's son, the court said.

As per the prosecution, Prabhakar was in a relationship with victim Kurtik Shetty, a widow, who had a son from her earlier marriage. Promising to marry her, he had also borrowed some money from her.

Also Read | Farmers Ready to Shift Protest From Delhi-Haryana Border if Granted Space at Ramlila Ground, Says Punjab Kisan Union.

In October 2013, he killed the woman as he did not intend to marry her, the prosecution said.

The killing came to light a week later after the woman's torso, wrapped in plastic sheet, was found in Chembur's Chirai lake and the legs and head were found in separate locations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)