Muzaffarnagar, Nov 20 (PTI) A special court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and murdering a 17-year-old Dalit boy here.

Special judge for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe cases Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on convict Rajkumar after holding him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

According to special counsel Yashpal Singh, Dalit boy Arun was abducted and murdered by Rajkumar and later dumped his body in a Ganga canal at Khanpur village in the Mansurpur area of the district on April 10, 2017.

