Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday awarded two years rigorous imprisonment to a man for attempting to rape a woman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict.

Principal District and Session Judge, Udhampur, Haq Nawaz Zargar handed over the sentence to Tirath Ram alias “Babu Ram”, a resident of Mali Tehsil, under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

In case of default in payment of fine, he shall undergo further imprisonment for three months, the court said, adding the period of detention already undergone shall be set off against the sentence imposed on the convict.

