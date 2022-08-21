Palghar, Aug 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill two persons after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Gujarat: Villagers Carry Pregnant Woman to Hospital on Shoulder Due to Unavailability of Motor Road.

The incident took place on Friday night when a group of persons was enjoying drinks in a locality in Dahanu area.

When the accused, Nirmal Patel, came there, some persons from the group asked him why they were not invited for preparatory meetings for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration in the area, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Also Read | Goa: 104-Year-Old Home of Kuvelkar Family To Reunite on Occasion of Ganesh Festival As per Traditional Norms in Raia Village.

Patel got angry and allegedly attacked two persons, aged 33 and 35, with an empty beer bottle, he said.

The two persons suffered injuries and were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and a case registered against him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)