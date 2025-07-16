Meerut, Jul 16 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly creating a nuisance on the kanwar yatra route, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu Mainuddin, a resident of Lohiya Nagar, was intercepted Tuesday night near Baghpat Adda, speeding on a motorcycle and continuously shouting, police said.

Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar and Fateh Singh, who were on duty at the time, asked him to calm down, but he continued with his ruckus, police said.

Mainuddin was taken into custody around 11.45 pm and later arrested, they said, adding that his motorcycle was also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

