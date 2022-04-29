Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) A man, believed to be mentally unstable, was arrested for allegedly dishonouring the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Friday.

"On Wednesday evening, information pertaining to dishonouring of the national flag was received. It was reported that a national flag hoisted on the building of a sub-district hospital at Nowshera was dishonoured by an unidentified person,” a police officer said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Husband Stabs Wife in Court in Perambalur Ahead of Hearing for Divorce, Arrested.

A police team from Nowshera police station rushed to the spot after that, he said.

A case under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act (PINHA) was registered and investigation set into motion, the officer said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference Tomorrow.

A Special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter. Investigation zeroed in on a suspect, identified as Koushal, he said.

Reports suggested that he is of unsound mind, which will be investigated, the officer said.

Authorities are also seeing if he was used by some people to commit the mischief, the officer added.

SSP, Rajouri, Mohd Aslam assured of fair and impartial investigation in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)